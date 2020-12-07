Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $250.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG opened at $213.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.36. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $5,798,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,336,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,639 shares of company stock worth $10,406,399. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 293.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 23.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.