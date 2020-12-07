Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Price Target to $14.00

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its price objective upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLDR. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.21.

Get Cloudera alerts:

NYSE CLDR opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.21. Cloudera has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudera will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 67,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $810,082.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,800.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,074,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,292.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.