Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,134 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cidara Therapeutics were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knott David M raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 407,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDTX. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

NASDAQ CDTX opened at $2.40 on Monday. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.48% and a negative return on equity of 165.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James E. Levine acquired 50,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

