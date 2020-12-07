Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,895,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,822,000 after buying an additional 100,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,709,000 after buying an additional 58,249 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,064,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,582,000 after buying an additional 74,208 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,292,000 after buying an additional 156,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,134 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $86.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average of $86.70. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. 140166 cut Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.