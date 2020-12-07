Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.80.

KDNY opened at $14.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.12.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.67). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%. The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,429 shares of company stock valued at $47,169. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

