China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the October 31st total of 77,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSE CYD opened at $17.04 on Monday. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $696.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 10.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth about $79,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CYD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.