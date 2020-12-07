Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,884,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.97% of CubeSmart worth $60,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,228,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,705,000 after buying an additional 312,204 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 323.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 561,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 428,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $844,381.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

CUBE opened at $32.75 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.71.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.