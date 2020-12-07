Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $55.28 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Arista Networks worth $55,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 343.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 314,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,059,000 after acquiring an additional 243,635 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 8.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.95.

ANET stock opened at $270.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $280.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.03, for a total value of $2,529,794.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,212.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $285,876.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,759.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,915 shares of company stock valued at $35,710,953. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

