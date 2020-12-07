Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,717 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.22% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $7,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 422,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,679,000 after acquiring an additional 13,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,432,000 after acquiring an additional 29,497 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 578.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.91, for a total value of $427,285.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,455.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total transaction of $508,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,874.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,832 shares of company stock valued at $7,734,306. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $237.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $257.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.23.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

