CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in CGI by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

GIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.02.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $76.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $87.13.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

