Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 383 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 34.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,161 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health stock opened at $203.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of -159.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $75.20 and a one year high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.03.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total value of $764,748.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,819 shares in the company, valued at $19,648,614.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $161,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,472 shares of company stock valued at $9,435,507 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.