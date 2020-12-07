Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 117,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Eaton by 897.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Eaton by 8.7% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 70,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Eaton by 11.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 99,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $118.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.34. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $123.67. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.56.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

