Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $524,000 Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,478 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,112,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $54,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,895 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 230,629 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,063 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 290,345 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $25.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.41 and a beta of 2.23. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

