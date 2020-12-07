Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 2,713 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,697,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at $46,012,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at $17,041,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at $11,995,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at about $10,667,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $889.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 118.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $47,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,497.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,827 shares of company stock worth $927,623 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

