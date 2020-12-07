Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 1,131 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FE. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in FirstEnergy by 141.3% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $28.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.00. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.53.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.