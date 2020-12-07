CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lowered its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 180,400 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 15.1% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,034,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,528,000 after acquiring an additional 660,374 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 69.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,578,000 after acquiring an additional 517,487 shares in the last quarter. Rit Capital Partners PLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the second quarter valued at $18,323,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 543.0% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 454,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after purchasing an additional 384,011 shares during the period. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 128.9% in the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 572,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 322,401 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $50.17 on Monday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.12.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.54 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $55,402.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,543.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,766 shares of company stock worth $129,528 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

