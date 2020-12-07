Catalyst Biosciences’ (CBIO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Ci Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.38.

NASDAQ CBIO opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.05. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 23.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 6.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 49.6% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

