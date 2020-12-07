Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Holdings Raised by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 573.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 877 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Carter’s by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $58,360.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total value of $168,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,541. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRI shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.30.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $94.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.45. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $112.46.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.52 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

