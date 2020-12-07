CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,448 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 1.3% during the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 20.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its stake in CarMax by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in CarMax by 1.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in CarMax by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.94.

CarMax stock opened at $96.50 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $109.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.34.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

