Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.82 Per Share

Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will post $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.97. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings per share of $3.61 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $13.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.08 to $13.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.71 to $16.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CP stock opened at $333.40 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $339.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.62 and a 200-day moving average of $288.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.7202 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

