Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $96.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.58.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $86.73 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average is $73.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth $102,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth $242,000. 38.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.