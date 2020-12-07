Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Lifted to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has $122.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $111.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $108.25 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $86.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.67. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $86.83.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.096 dividend. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 49.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CM. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

