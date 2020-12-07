Canaccord Genuity Boosts The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target to $76.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $70.50 to $76.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

TD has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $55.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average is $46.64.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6114 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

