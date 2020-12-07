Campbell Soup (CPB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 9th. Analysts expect Campbell Soup to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Campbell Soup to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.52. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.06.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.