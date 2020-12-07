Brokerages Set EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Target Price at $66.33

Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

Separately, TheStreet raised EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $877,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,209,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EME. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $88.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $90.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.34.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

