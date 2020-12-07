Brokerages Set 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT at $55.00

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

ETNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of 89bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of ETNB opened at $26.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33. 89bio has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $47.25.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 89bio will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,300,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 275,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 103.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 221,709 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in 89bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,697,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in 89bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 89bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP grew its position in 89bio by 17.4% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

