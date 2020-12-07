Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) vs. Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Critical Analysis

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Canadian Natural Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals $101.51 million 6.23 $21.64 million $0.57 19.63 Canadian Natural Resources $18.38 billion 1.62 $4.08 billion $2.27 11.08

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Brigham Minerals. Canadian Natural Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brigham Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brigham Minerals and Canadian Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals 0 0 10 1 3.09 Canadian Natural Resources 1 2 14 0 2.76

Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.58%. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus target price of $29.94, indicating a potential upside of 19.04%. Given Brigham Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than Canadian Natural Resources.

Dividends

Brigham Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Canadian Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Brigham Minerals pays out 168.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Canadian Natural Resources pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brigham Minerals has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Canadian Natural Resources has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.5% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Canadian Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals -3.67% 1.70% 1.09% Canadian Natural Resources -3.03% -1.74% -0.76%

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats Canadian Natural Resources on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 57,800 net mineral acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 4,908 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 4,424 oil wells and 484 natural gas wells, as well as proved undeveloped reserves of 7,037 thousand barrels of oil; 28,498 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 3,344 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids for a total of 15,131 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Brigham Minerals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2019, the company had gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 9,917 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 12,651 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,460 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,607 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

