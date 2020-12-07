Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Brigham Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Brigham Minerals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.27.

NYSE MNRL opened at $11.19 on Friday. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $632.06 million, a P/E ratio of -559.50 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

In other news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 5,457,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $44,098,781.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ben M. Brigham acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6,351.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

