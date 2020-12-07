Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $37.57 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,932 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 6.6% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. DRH Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.9% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,162.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,172.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,029.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.