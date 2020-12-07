Boston Partners Trims Stake in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN)

Boston Partners cut its position in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,656 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 355,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 27.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,880,000 after acquiring an additional 81,044 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Unilever Group during the second quarter worth $1,660,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Unilever Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

UN opened at $60.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.50. The Unilever Group has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.