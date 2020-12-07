Boston Partners Trims Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,549 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $25.06 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.41 and a beta of 2.23.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

