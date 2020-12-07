Boston Partners Trims Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 99.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,230,054 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,440,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARR opened at $37.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $41.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average is $29.00.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.87.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

