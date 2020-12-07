Boston Partners Takes Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,315 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in FedEx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 11.3% during the third quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $294.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.26 and a 200-day moving average of $208.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $298.98.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.68.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock valued at $28,715,799. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

