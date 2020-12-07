Boston Partners Sells 8,068 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

NYSE:EQC opened at $26.45 on Monday. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

