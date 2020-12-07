Boston Partners Sells 35 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total value of $75,681.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,141.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 608,828 shares of company stock worth $18,608,777 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.31.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $358.32 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $363.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $320.08 and its 200-day moving average is $252.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

