Boston Partners Has $861,000 Stock Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Boston Partners reduced its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,366 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth $276,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 22.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 29.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 261,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 58,828 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 14.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 59,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $2,500,561.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,590.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $79,474.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,064.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,120 shares of company stock worth $14,571,011. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NUAN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Guggenheim raised Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Nuance Communications from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $42.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

