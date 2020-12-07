Boston Partners Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,452 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in JD.com were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JD. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in JD.com by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in JD.com by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in JD.com by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

JD stock opened at $85.19 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $92.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

