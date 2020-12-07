Boston Partners Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Boston Partners raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 34,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $103.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $104.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.55. The company has a market capitalization of $537.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

