Boston Partners Grows Position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 206.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,585 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.15% of The RMR Group worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in The RMR Group by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 442,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,047,000 after buying an additional 223,512 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 242,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 23,572 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on The RMR Group from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The RMR Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

The RMR Group stock opened at $38.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.23. The RMR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.18%. Research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.47%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 2,200 properties in 48 states under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

