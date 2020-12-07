Boston Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,192 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.54% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,043,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 153,264 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 53.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 11.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the second quarter valued at $1,603,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 33.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. 38.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $7.95 on Monday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $279.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $117.55 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLRE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

