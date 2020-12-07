Boston Partners Decreases Stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,513 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.30% of The Hackett Group worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 251,842 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

HCKT stock opened at $14.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.64 million, a P/E ratio of 74.20, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

