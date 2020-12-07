Boston Partners Acquires 3,130 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.30% of Barrett Business Services worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 530.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBSI stock opened at $70.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.36. The stock has a market cap of $538.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, CEO Gary Kramer purchased 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,880.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 3,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $275,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BBSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

