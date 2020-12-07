BMO Capital Markets Boosts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $240.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

DG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.50.

NYSE DG opened at $213.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $5,798,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,336,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,639 shares of company stock worth $10,406,399 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

