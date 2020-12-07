BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $108.25 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.58.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM opened at $86.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average of $73.67. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.096 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.94%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 38.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.