Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,796.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $62,177.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 69,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,535 shares of company stock worth $132,918. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $28.60 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $40.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $92.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

