BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $14,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 253.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BioTelemetry during the second quarter worth $75,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in BioTelemetry during the third quarter worth $150,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in BioTelemetry by 5.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in BioTelemetry by 65.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry stock opened at $59.18 on Monday. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.92, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $114.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. BioTelemetry’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

BioTelemetry Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

