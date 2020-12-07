Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 194.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BYLOF opened at $15.20 on Monday. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $15.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 100 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 13 Big Yellow self storage development sites of which six have planning consent.

