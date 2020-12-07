BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) vs. Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Head-To-Head Review

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) and Insperity (NYSE:NSP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

BG Staffing has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insperity has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BG Staffing and Insperity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BG Staffing 0.72% 18.50% 9.48% Insperity 3.58% 717.51% 10.36%

Dividends

BG Staffing pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Insperity pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. BG Staffing pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Insperity pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Insperity has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BG Staffing is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BG Staffing and Insperity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BG Staffing 0 0 1 0 3.00 Insperity 0 1 5 0 2.83

BG Staffing presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.90%. Insperity has a consensus price target of $87.60, suggesting a potential downside of 0.76%. Given BG Staffing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BG Staffing is more favorable than Insperity.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BG Staffing and Insperity’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BG Staffing $294.31 million 0.49 $13.25 million $1.67 8.32 Insperity $4.31 billion 0.78 $151.10 million $3.70 23.86

Insperity has higher revenue and earnings than BG Staffing. BG Staffing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insperity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.7% of BG Staffing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of Insperity shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of BG Staffing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Insperity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Insperity beats BG Staffing on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc. provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions to client partners; and finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel. Its client partners include Fortune 500 companies, and medium and small companies, as well as consulting firms that engage in systems integration projects. The Light Industrial segment offers skilled and unskilled field talent to manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and call center client partners. It has 12 branch offices and 15 on-site locations operating in 7 states. The company was formerly known as LTN Staffing, LLC and changed its name to BG Staffing, Inc. in November 2013. BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc. provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services. It also provides Insperity Premier, a cloud-based human capital management platform that offers professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients; various personnel management services; and employer liability management services, as well as solutions for middle market. In addition, the company offers MarketPlace, an e-commerce portal that offers a range of products and services; and Workforce Acceleration, a human capital management and payroll services solution; time and attendance; performance management; organizational planning; recruiting; employment screening; expense management; retirement; and insurance services. The company operates through 82 offices in the United States. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

