Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,508 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 33,968 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $12,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 18.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,545 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,557 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 88,992 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 36,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,741 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $105.57 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.07 and a 200-day moving average of $101.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 692,479 shares of company stock valued at $80,260,322. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.