Benjamin J. Hindson Sells 33,750 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total value of $5,107,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,250 shares in the company, valued at $15,321,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE TXG opened at $149.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.34. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $166.31.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

